Friend for life: Meet Elaine!

It’s time to highlight this week’s Friend For Life from the Ontario County Humane Society.
Elaine is a little lady with an affectionate personality. She likes to be held from time to time and appreciates human attention. She doesn’t always like to share attention with other cats but seems to do well with dogs. Elaine is a great kitty and will make an excellent addition in many homes.
To make an appointment to meet you can call The Ontario County Humane Society at 585-396-4590 or email happytails@ontariocountyhumanesociety.org.