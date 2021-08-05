Time for this week’s Friend For Life: Meet Eddie from the Ontario County Humane Society!

Eddie is a sweet boy with a well-mannered personality. He enjoys long walks, playing with his toys and receiving lots of affection. Eddie should be the only pet at home, but may acclimate well with children. Eddie has so much potential to be an excellent family dog!

To make an appointment to meet you can call The Ontario County Humane Society at (585) 396-4590 or email happytails@ontariocountyhumanesociety.org