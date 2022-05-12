ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Get your hands up for DJ!

This is DJ — a 1-year-old fun-loving pup, with lots of energy.

He is learning his manners and doing well, but needs to keep practicing in his new home. DJ may acclimate well with other pets and children. But we do know for sure that he loves to walk and play

He is extroverted with a positive attitude and is sure to make you laugh and smile.

To make an appointment to meet DJ, call The Ontario County Humane Society at (585) 396-4590, or email happytails@ontariocountyhumanesociety.org