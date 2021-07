Time to meet our friend for life! Meet Dandelion!

Dandelion is 2 years old and came to Lollypop Farm because her previous owner could no longer care for her. Dandelion is a cute, buff-colored kitty who is ready to blossom in your home. She loves to snuggle with humans. She is particular with who she likes and is used to living in a quiet household.

Stop by to meet Dandelion, or to learn more, call Lollypop Farm at 585-223-1330 or email adoptions@lollypop.Org