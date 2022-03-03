ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Meet Damon!

Damn is a handsome and stylish guy with a short black fur coat.

He is known as the “rough and tumble guy” who wants to have fun and do challenges. Damon is spunky, curious and quick to learn. Lollypop says you have a home where Damon can take part in lots of activities — with no other pets.

And if you have some extra patience — Damon will be perfect for you.

Stop by to meet Damon or to learn more about this little guy by callling Lollypop Farm at (585) 223-1330 or email adoptions@lollypop.org.