Now it’s time for Lollypop Farm’s Friend For Life: Meet Cuddles!

That’s her name and cuddling is her game. This gal loves cuddling all day. She cuddles up under her blanket at the shelter and she’ll cuddle up on your lap while purring up a storm.

If you’ve been looking for a cuddle-mate, then come meet cuddles at the Lollypop Cat Adoption Center.