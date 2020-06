Now it’s time to meet our pet of the week — Cool Ranch!

This adorable 1-year-old Hamster is looking for a new home. It is so much fun to watch Cool Ranch run around his habitat, munch on seeds and veggies, and climb up and down tubes!

To make an appointment to meet Cool Ranch, please call Lollypop Farm at 585-223-1330 or email Adoptions@lollypop.org.