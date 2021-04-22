Friend For Life: Meet Charlie

It’s time to meet our Meet Charlie! This sweet 9-year-old mix would love nothing more than to explore the great outdoors with you (and couch after).

He would do best in an adult-only home with no other pets, he’d like to have your full attention all to himself! He has some allergies that, so he needs to be helps him stay itch-free.

Lollypop Farm’s adoption counselors can give his new family all of the information they need to keep Charlie happy and healthy. To make an appointment to meet Charlie please call Lollypop Farm at 585-223-1330 or email adoptions@lollypop.Org.