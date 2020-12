Now it’s time for Lollypop Farm Friend For Life: Meet Champa!

This 2-year-old mix may at first be shy, but warms up with some cuddles. She would be happiest in a home with children over the ager of 14.

To make an appointment to meet Champa, call Lollypop Farm at 585-223-1330 or email adoptions@Lollypop.org