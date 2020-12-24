Friend For Life: Meet Champ!

It’s time to highlight this week’s Friend For Life — from the Ontario County Humane Society — meet Champ!

Champ loves to play with his toys, go for long walks and chase tennis balls. Champ has severe allergies requiring him to be on a grain-free diet, take medication and regular medicated baths.

He will make an excellent addition to a single-pet home, looking to spoil a big couch potato with a great personality.

To make an appointment to meet Champ, call the Ontario County Humane Society at 585-396-4590 or email Happytails@ontariocountyhumanesociety.org.