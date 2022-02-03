Friend for Life: Meet Catan!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here is Catan!

Catan is a cute 6-year-old Mixed Breed who was found as a stray in Irondequoit.

He weighs a trim, but solid 43 pounds, is eager to get outside and definitely will need more practice on his leash walking. He also does a good sit and takes treats nicely!

Catan can get over-excited when playing and then he starts showing off his high jump skills. Due to this behavior, Catan must be the only pet in the home and must only be playing with children that are at least 12-years-old.

Catan is also available in the Seniors-for-Seniors program. Adopters, age 60 or over, can adopt him at no fee.

Stop by to meet Catan or to learn more call Lollypop Farm at (585) 223-1330 or email adoptions@lollypop.org.