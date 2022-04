ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This is Catan, our friend for life from Lollypop Farm!

This guy is 6-years-old, but he can still run around with the best of them.

He likes playing by himself — so he will be best in a home with older kids and no other pets. Catan is currently in a foster home, so if you’d like more information on him email joan.hessenauer@gmail.com!

Stop by to meet Catan today. You can also call Lollypop Farm at (585) 223-1330.