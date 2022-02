ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here is Caruso!

Caruso is a handsome Southern gentleman who comes from a rescue in Florida. He knows basic commands and enjoys a nice walk.

He would do best with children who are at least 12 years old, since he’s a big guy at 106 lbs.

Additionally, Caruso should be the only pet in the house.

Stop by to meet Caruso or to learn more call Lollypop Farm at (585) 223-1330 or email adoptions@lollypop.org.