ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Put your hands up for Carmella!

Velvety soft brindle fur, deep brown eyes…personality for days! All these qualities in one dog? You bet.

Carmella’s got it all! She’s shy at first and may need to meet you more than once, but look out for some crazy zoomies once she’s comfortable!

If you’re looking for an older dog, you are in luck because Lollypop Farms is waving adoption fees for dogs 6 and older.

Carmella is 3 — so she’s not in that group — but if you want to meet her call Lollypop Farm at (585) 223-1330 or email adoptions@lollypop.org.