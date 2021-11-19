Friend for Life: Meet Bunny!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s time to highlight this week’s friend for life from Lollypop Farm.

Meet Bunny! She is a mellow companion ready for snuggles and naps. And her favorite thing to do is hang out with her people.

Bunny is diabetic and will need regular trips to the vet for her insulin treatments, but Lollipop Farm is ready to help with those costs. Plus, Bunny’s adoption fee has been covered by a generous donor!

To make an appointment to meet Bunny the Cat you can call Lollypop Farm at (585) 223-1330 or email breannas@lollypop.org.