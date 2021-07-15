Friend For Life: Meet Bluebell!

Time to meet our Lollypop Farm friend for life: Bluebell!

Bluebell is best known for her love of snuggle time. If you’re interested in welcoming one dog to your home, Bluebell is the best paw-sible choice — she loves having all of the attention. Bluebell is 7 and a half-year-old mixed breed and does best as the only pet in the household. She’ll roll around a treat ball until it’s empty, rewarding herself along the way!

Thanks to Lollypop Farm’s ‘Senior-for-Senior’ program, any person 60 years or older can adopt Bluebell for free! If you enjoy spending down-time with an easy-going, relaxed dog, consider stopping by Lollypop Farm in Fairport and meet Bluebell! For more information on Bluebell, contact Lollypop Farm at 585-223-1330 or email: adoptions@lollypop.org.