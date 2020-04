Meet Blue! Blue is a handsome 2-year-old mixed breed pup who is looking for a new hom! He is an energetic pup who gets along well with other dogs and loves to play. He would be happiest in an active home with children over the age of 14.

Blue is a lot like our friend Jazz from last week who is still looking for a home!

To make an appointment to meet Blue or Jazz, call Lollypop Farm at 585-223-1330 or email adoptions@lollypop.org.