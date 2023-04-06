ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Give a big applause for Big Country!

Big Country is — well — a big boy! His background is shrouded in mystery, but he is known to be a cuddle fan and has the potential to do well with older kids and teens.

Unfortunately, Big Country must’ve spent a chunk of his life lying on concrete or some kind of hard surface, which caused him to get some bumps on his elbows. Big Country needs a soft bed to lie on to help heal those bumps.

The big guy kind of has mixed feelings about other dogs and may prefer to be an only dog. However, Lollypop Farm can teach you ways to lead your pets and Big Country to peace.

If you have a big space for Big Country, you can check out his profile on Lollypop Farm’s website.