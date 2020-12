Now it’s time forLollypop Farm’s Friend For Life: Meet Baby! This unique looking mixed breed pup is 7 years old.

Baby might be happiest in a home with kids 10-years-old or older and should meet any resident dogs in the home as well, just to be sure they’re pals! Baby is available through the seniors for senior program and can go home with an adopter 60 years or older for free.

To make an appointment to meet Baby, please call Lollypop Farm at 585-223-1330 or email Adoptions@lollypop.org.