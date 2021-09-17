Friend for Life: Meet Ava and Zsa Zsa

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Meet this week’s Friends for Life, Ava ad Zsa Zsa!

Zsa Zsa is an energetic little lady who will acclimate well in most homes. For adopters looking for a pair, she would do well with her sister, Ava. Both of them have lots of kitten energy!

Although they arrived at the shelter together, they could be placed individually.

If you’re interested in meeting Zsa Zsa and Ava you can call The Ontario County Humane Society at 585-396-4590, or email happytails@ontariocountyhumanesociety.org