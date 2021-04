Meet Arnold!

This pup loves to play with his toys and has lots of energy, perfect for long walks. Arnold may acclimate well with other dogs but is too much for cats or small children. He is learning his basic manners but will need continued training outside. Arnold is a good boy with a great personality and lots of potential to thrive in a loving home.

To make an appointment you can call the Ontario County Humane Society at 585-396-4590 – or email happytails@OntarioCountyHumaneSociety.org