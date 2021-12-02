Friend for Life: Meet Arlo!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s time to highlight this week’s friend for life from The Ontario County Humane Society.

This is Arlo! He is a 2-year-old neutered male bunny with a huge personality.

He is brave, bold, and quite the character. The staff at the humane society has a difficult time containing their laughter with his antics. Arlo loves to explore and is even interested in getting to know other animals!

Those who like bunnies will love how easy it is for him to get adjusted to a new environment.

To make an appointment to meet Arlo, you can call The Ontario County Humane Society at 585-396-4590. You can also email happy-tails @ontariocountyhumanesociety.org