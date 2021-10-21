Friend For Life: Meet Argo and Ariel!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Argo and Ariel are a pair of friends that can’t be split.

These two timid felines are considered “spirit cats” who didn’t get enough human handling when they were younger, so they don’t know what to make of human beings.

Argo and Ariel would love to go to a home together, preferably one without children.

If you’re looking for cuddly lap cats, these two are not for you. Argo and Ariel will need time and patience to possibly warm up. Spirit cats are usually fearful and likely to spend a lot of time time hiding.

To meet Argo and Ariel or learn more, call Lollypop Farm at 585-223-1330 or email adoptions@lollypop.org