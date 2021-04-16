Friend For Life: Meet Angel

It’s time to highlight this week’s Friend For Life – from The Ontario County Humane Society.

Angel is described as a sweet, shy girl with lots of potential. At the moment, she is a little insecure but has room to grow in the right home.

She will likely do well with other cats and calm dogs but may need some time to adjust to active pets and/or a busy household.

To make an appointment to meet Angel you can call the Ontario County Humane Society at 585-396-4590 – or email happytails@ontariocountyhumanesociety.org