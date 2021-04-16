Friend For Life: Meet Angel

Friend for Life
Posted: / Updated:

It’s time to highlight this week’s Friend For Life – from The Ontario County Humane Society.

Angel is described as a sweet, shy girl with lots of potential. At the moment, she is a little insecure but has room to grow in the right home.

She will likely do well with other cats and calm dogs but may need some time to adjust to active pets and/or a busy household.

To make an appointment to meet Angel you can call the Ontario County Humane Society at 585-396-4590 – or email happytails@ontariocountyhumanesociety.org

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss