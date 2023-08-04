ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We have two friends in one story — meet Amber and Skeeter!

Amber and Skeeter are Happy Tails Animal Shelter’s longest-kitty residents. These three-year-old indoor-only felines arrived there in 2020 and are waiting for their next forever home.

The furry duo is good with other cats and may acclimate well with some dogs. They are a little shy at first, but once they settle down, they are a fun pair to be around.

Their favorite toys are laser pointers and wands, they love scratching posts, and they enjoy munching on wet food and snacks.

For those wanting to meet these two, contact the Happy Tails Animal Shelter at (585)-396-4590.