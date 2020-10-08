Friend For Life: Meet Alize!

It’s time to introduce this week’s Friend For Life — this week from the Ontario County Humane Society — Alize!

Alize is a high energy female pup that loves to play and snuggle. She will need to be placed in a forever home without any other animals or children. While Alize is very well mannered, we’re told she will need a little reminding of her basic manners when she’s excited.

To make an appointment to meet Alize, call the Ontario County Humane Society at 585-396-4590 or email happytails@ontariocountyhumanesociety.org.