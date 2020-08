It’s time for Lollypop Farm’s Friend For Life: meet Ace!

Ace is an adorable 4-year-old mix who is looking for a new home. This social pup loves to play with doggy toys and is sure to keep his new family busy playing fetch.

To make an appointment to meet Ace, call Lollypop Farm at 585-223-1330 or email Adoptions@lollypop.org.