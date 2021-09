It’s time to highlight this week’s Friend For Life, from the Ontario County Humane Society, Howard!

Howard is a playful guy with a mellow personality. He can be a little shy with new people, but warms up quickly.

Howard may acclimate well with other dogs, but should not be placed with very small children or cats. Howard is perfect for a family looking for a mellow, easy-going dog.

If you want to meet Howard, you can email happytails@ontariocountyhumanesociety.org or call (585) 396-4590.