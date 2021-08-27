Friend for Life: Gilberto

It’s time to highlight this week’s Friend For Life, from the Ontario County Humane Society, Gilberto!

Gilberto is a 4-year-old bundle of joy who has been looking for a home since February. This handsome fellow is a gentle soul, but might be happiest in an adult only home. He is 60 pounds and loves to take treats when offered, but otherwise is happy to keep busy playing with toys.

He really loves to fetch, walks great on a leash, comes when called, and likes to go for runs! Gilberto likes to keep busy! He does fine with other dogs, but we’re not sure if he’s ever met a cat before.

If Gilberto sounds like a dog that would be a good fit for you, call Lollypop Farm at 585-223-1330 or email adoptions@lollypop.Org.