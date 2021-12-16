Friend for Life: Franklin!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This is Franklin! He currently resides at the Ontario County Humane Society, but is looking for a new forever home.

Franklin is a 3-year-old male kitty with a well-rounded personality. He’s a relaxed gentleman, affectionate, and laid-back. His favorite activity is curling up on a cat tower by the window — shocking.

Franklin prefers to be the only pet in the home, but he will tolerate other animals and children.

This kitty suffered a traumatic injury causing his tail to be amputated and nerve damage that might make going to the bathroom difficult.

Franklin will thrive with a family that offers unconditional love — seeing beyond his medical challenges.

To make an appointment to meet you can call The Ontario County Humane Society at 585-396-4590 — or email happytails@ontariocountyhumanesociety.org

