Now it’s time for our Lollypop Friend For Life: Meet Junee!

She is a fabulous fluffy cat looking for her forever home. She came to lollypop as a stray, she loves to be brushed and her favorite type of cat toys have feathers and string!

To make an appointment to meet Junee, please call Lollypop Farm at 585-223-1330 or email adoptions@lollypop.org.