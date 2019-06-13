The 12th Annual Food For Families Food Drive

The season of giving is upon us and once again News 8, Tops Friendly Markets & WCMF have partnered to benefit Foodlink, for the Twelfth Annual Food for Families Food Drive. You can help fill the table for a family in need this year. Please join us for our 12th Annual Food for Families Food Drive on Friday, December 7th to help those in need right here in Rochester.

You can make a difference and help out in many different ways:

Purchase a Brown Bag of Hope, available at all Tops Markets now! Each Brown Bag of Hope contains nutritious food needed by Foodlink to help feed families. Brown Bags of Hope are available for $5, $10 & $20.

Stop by the Tops Greece location at 3507 Mt. Read Blvd. or the Tops Henrietta location at 1225 Jefferson Rd on Friday, December 7th to make a donation and join the fun! Meet News 8 anchors, a visit from Santa, local sports team mascots, register to win prizes from Tops, entertainment, music and more!

Donate online at http://foodlinkny.org/fight_hunger/ways-to-give/#tab-1

Stop by any one of our participating Tops Friendly Markets locations on Friday, December 7th and make a food donation.

Your business can help! Donate to Foodlink LIVE on TV! Collect food (or cash) at your place of business through December 7th. Bring the food to Tops Friendly Market on Mt. Read Blvd in Greece or Jefferson Rd in Henrietta on December 7th and your business can be featured live on the air donating a check or food collected at your business location. (You could challenge others in your industry to give!) *donation live on the air broadcast time must be scheduled prior to 12/06/18. Call Ryan Turco at 585-287-8053 for details.

About Foodlink: Foodlink is a regional food hub and the Feeding America food bank serving Allegany, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates counties. Their operations target the root causes of hunger. They do this by distributing food to a network of human service agencies, serving meals through their commercial kitchen, and offering more than 30 food-related programs. Last year, Foodlink distributed more than 17.4 million pounds of food — including 4.9 million pounds of produce, offered more than 200 nutrition education courses, and created new access points for healthy foods in underserved communities. Their innovative approach directly addresses health disparities related to food insecurity.