‘Zootopia’ from Heroes Brewing Co. benefits Seneca Park Zoo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hero’s Brewing Company has a new beer, this one for the animals… Not for the animals to drink, but for supporting the Seneca Park Zoo.

The new brew is called “Zootopia,” a dry hopped cream ale that comes in four different flavors: lemon, lime, and melon. From each 4-pack sold, $1 dollar will be donated to the Zoo to support their ongoing programs, such as their work to bring back animals who are on the verge of extinction.

The brewery an the zoo celebrated their release with an animal themed celebration at the brewery on Atlantic Ave., with the “Zoomobile” in attendance.

“Our purpose is to shine a light on the heroes in the shadows,” said owner of Heroes Greg Fagen. “And two, it had to be about the community. So we decided that for every beer can, we are going to help somebody.”

The Seneca Park Zoo will use the fundraising from “Zootopia” to continue their work bringing animals back from the brink of extinction.