ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some say hot sauce has to do with chili peppers, but in Rochester it’s all about the meat.

The Rochester Meat Hot Festival returns to the Public Market in a celebration of everything meat. Organizers announced its comeback Monday and released the first batch of tickets online.

Meat-lovers will have to wait until Tuesday, May 31 to rejoice in Rochester’s iconic meat hot sauce. Doors open at 5 p.m. ahead of meat sampling, with tickets for $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

Each ticket comes with a single drink ticket that can be redeemed at a number of stands.

Burgers, Zweigles Hots, fixings and a complete bar of hot sauce samplings are only part of this event’s meat. Festival-goers will also experience live music, local vendors plus more.

Meat hot is the essential ingredient and somewhat of a party piece to the “garbage plate.” The dish was created in Rochester and is composed of a variety of things, just as you would expect.

Well, meat hot is the sauce that finishes off the plate, but its also a divine treasure to most Rochesterians.

The event is hosted by the New York State Restaurant Association and Rohrbach Brewing Company.

According to organizers, earning from the festival will be used for culinary scholarships. Previously, Rochester’s Meat Hot Fest raised more than $10,000 toward the cause.