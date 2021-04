IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Demolition is underway in Irondequoit to tear down the old Staples building.

The space will be used for a new Chick-fil-A which will be located on Portland Avenue near Route 104.

This will be the third Chick-fil-A in the Rochester area. Two others are located in Greece and Henrietta.

The new restaurant is expected to be completed by the end of the year.