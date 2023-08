ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Wingstops will be opening in our area soon. According to a spokesperson from the company: one location at the Mall at Greece Ridge is due to open in early September.

The second is slated to open at 703 East Ridge Road in Irondequoit, but a timeline for opening is not yet available.

Wingstop is best known for serving chicken wings and having a 1930a-1940s aviation theme at their restaurants.