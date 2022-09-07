ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Looking for something fun to do this fall? A new brewery is opening its doors in downtown Rochester.

Nine Spot Brewing officially opens this month at 190 Monroe Avenue. It’s a craft brewery and taproom concept that will be filled with locally-grown ingredients and unique products.

“We’re creating a New York-centric brewery that’s not gonna be your traditional brewer. We’re looking at creating more of a community gathering place and working to kind of diversify the community and really bring about that Neighborhood of Play there,” said Marina Nothnagle, the Owner and General Manager of the brewery.

Nothnagle and her husband are the operators of the business. They say everything they will be doing at the brewery incorporates some aspect of New York history, culture and agriculture, including their business name.

“In my research, I came across that the New York state insect is actually the Nine-Spotted Ladybug, which is actually an endangered species, and it just fit with our message and really promoting something that isn’t already popular,” Nothnagle said.

“By using the ladybug as our emblem, it’s also a good talking piece to get the conversation started about all the great things that New York state has to offer.”

The brewery will be opening near the Strong National Museum of Play and Nothnagle said they were excited about joining the downtown community.

“When we started our research on what areas we’d like to develop in, we kept coming back to that neighborhood,” she said. “We’re huge fans of the other breweries in the neighborhood and we thought that it would be, with all the development going on with Strong and the hotel down there, that it was just a no-brainer to really be in that neighborhood.”

The brewery will serve New York-inspired dishes, like chicken riggies, beef on weck, and house-made pizza logs. They will also have a variety of wines, spirits, hard ciders and non-alcoholic beverages.

“It won’t just be for your beer drinker. We really want to create a nice community gathering space for everybody in the area,” Nothnagle said.









If you’d like to try Nine Spot Brewing before they open, you can find their products at stores across the region.

Nine Spot Brewing can be reached at (585) 506-8093 or info@ninespotbrewing.com. They will also have space to rent for events.

For more on Greater Rochester Enterprise, click here.