Editor’s Note: If you know of a restaurant or event that serves fish fry, send us the information at WROCDigital@nexstar.tv.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ash Wednesday starts next week on February 22 — kicking off the beginning of Lent.

The religious tradition is a 40-day fasting period for Christians which ends on Easter Sunday. Many people give something up that they enjoy during this time, like chocolate, or beer.

Those that observe Lent tend to give up eating meat on Fridays, with some people in the region turning to fish to fill their protein needs.

So where should you go to get a good fish fry in Rochester? Many restaurants in the area serve fish fry for those who observe Lent, with some going so far as to exclusively serve fish fry on Fridays.

Here is a list of a few restaurants, churches, and community organizations across the Greater Rochester Area to pick up a fish fry meal:

Community Events:

On Ash Wednesday, the North Java Fire Company will hold its annual fish fry starting at 11:30 a.m. and will either end at 7 p.m. or until all fish fries are sold out. You can dine in, get out, or have it delivered.

will hold its annual fish fry starting at 11:30 a.m. and will either end at 7 p.m. or until all fish fries are sold out. You can dine in, get out, or have it delivered. The Fairville Fire Department will be holding its annual fish fry dinners every Friday starting February 24 until April 7 at 4:30 p.m. There will be a drive-thru and a dining room open to eat.

will be holding its annual fish fry dinners every Friday starting February 24 until April 7 at 4:30 p.m. There will be a drive-thru and a dining room open to eat. Ely Fagan Stevens Connor American Legion announced they will be holding a fish fry every Friday starting February 24 until the end of Lent. The events will be held at the American Legion Post from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Churches:

St. Rita Catholic Church in Webster will be holding Lenten fish fry dinners every Friday from 5-7 p.m. starting February 24 — the same week as Ash Wednesday — until March 31.

in Webster will be holding Lenten fish fry dinners every Friday from 5-7 p.m. starting February 24 — the same week as Ash Wednesday — until March 31. Every Tuesday starting the week of Ash Wednesday, Avon United Methodist Church will hold Lenton Luncheons. Times for the meal is to be announced.

will hold Lenton Luncheons. Times for the meal is to be announced. In Batavia, St. James Episcopal Church will be holding a fish fry every Friday starting March 3 until March 24. The church will offer either fried or baked fish. Dinner will begin serving at 4:30 p.m. until all fish fries are gone. The church will only allow take-out.

will be holding a fish fry every Friday starting March 3 until March 24. The church will offer either fried or baked fish. Dinner will begin serving at 4:30 p.m. until all fish fries are gone. The church will only allow take-out. St. John the Evangelist Parish in Greece will be holding its traditional fish fry every Friday from February 24 until March 31 from 4-7 p.m. The fish fry will be served at the Parish Center.

in Greece will be holding its traditional fish fry every Friday from February 24 until March 31 from 4-7 p.m. The fish fry will be served at the Parish Center. Every Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. starting February 24, St. Mark’s Knights of Columbus will be hosting a fish fry until April 7 2023 in front of the church. The fish fry will also serve as a fundraiser for charities in Rochester, according to the church.

Restaurants and Stores:

A karaoke event held at the Temple Bar & Grill on East Avenue serves fish fry every Friday.

on East Avenue serves fish fry every Friday. Blu Wolf Bistro sells fish fry on Fridays. The restaurant serves the beer-battered haddock with bent-arm fries and coleslaw.

sells fish fry on Fridays. The restaurant serves the beer-battered haddock with bent-arm fries and coleslaw. You can walk into any Bill Gray’s and order a haddock fish fry with either french fries and coleslaw or tater tots and mac salad. If that’s too big, they also serve a smaller version.

and order a haddock fish fry with either french fries and coleslaw or tater tots and mac salad. If that’s too big, they also serve a smaller version. Tops Friendly Markets stores offer a Lent deal where customers can buy six fish fry dinners and get a seventh free — starting from February 19 through April 9.

stores offer a Lent deal where customers can buy six fish fry dinners and get a seventh free — starting from February 19 through April 9. Although not exclusively served on Fridays, you can get nab a fish fry at Blue Ridge Grill . You can have it either beer-battered or breaded and served with fries, coleslaw, lemon, and tartar sauce.

. You can have it either beer-battered or breaded and served with fries, coleslaw, lemon, and tartar sauce. Kithnos Seafood Market features two types of fish fry: a jumbo haddock and a Cajun haddock fish fry.

features two types of fish fry: a jumbo haddock and a Cajun haddock fish fry. Both the Ridge Road and Lake Road Mama Lor’s Cafe locations offer three types of fish fry: beer-battered, breaded, or broiled (either lemon pepper, paprika, Cajun, or plain).

locations offer three types of fish fry: beer-battered, breaded, or broiled (either lemon pepper, paprika, Cajun, or plain). Polska Chata offers several combos for fish fry, which is served exclusively on Friday. These combos include deep-fried or boiled perogies, fries, butterfly shrimp, bigos, mashed potatoes, or salad.

offers several combos for fish fry, which is served exclusively on Friday. These combos include deep-fried or boiled perogies, fries, butterfly shrimp, bigos, mashed potatoes, or salad. The Old Stone Tavern , located on South Ave. features two types of fish fry to choose from: The first dish offers two Perch fillets while the second is a fillet beer-battered in Yuengling. Whichever you prefer, they are both served on a bed of fries with tartar sauce and coleslaw.

, located on South Ave. features two types of fish fry to choose from: The first dish offers two Perch fillets while the second is a fillet beer-battered in Yuengling. Whichever you prefer, they are both served on a bed of fries with tartar sauce and coleslaw. The Old Toad mainly serves British meals. You can order fish and chips at this restaurant with a side of either garden peas or minted, mushy peas.

If you know of a restaurant or event that serves fish fry, send us the information at WROCDigital@nexstar.tv.