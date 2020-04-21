Wendy’s to give out free chicken nuggets at every location Friday

1  of  75
This Jan. 29, 2012 photo, shows a Wendy’s sign at a restaurant in Culver City, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2012. Fast-food chain Wendys Co. is changing the way it treats chickens and pigs used in its food in an effort to be more humane. The companys animal welfare council said Friday, March 23, 2012, that one of its chicken suppliers, O.K. Foods Inc. of Ft. Smith, Ark., has started using a low-atmospheric pressure system that renders the chickens unconscious before the birds are handled by plant workers. The process, known as LAPS, is criticized by some animal welfare groups but replaces the industry standard practice of stunning chickens with electricity. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

(WJHL) — Wendy’s has decided to offer everyone who goes through the drive-thrus on Friday free chicken nuggets.

According to a tweet from Wendy’s the nuggets are completely free with no other purchase necessary or strings attached.

Customers can order a 4-piece spicy or crispy nugget entree at no charge on Friday. The offer is available at all Wendy’s drive-thrus.

According to the tweet, the chain decided to offer the free nuggets after seeing the outpouring of loved during the COVID-19 pandemic.

