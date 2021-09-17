Wegmans to reopen Amore restaurant in Rochester, seeking job applicants

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans officials announced Friday that its Italian restaurant, Amore, will reopened in December.

Located in the East Avenue store in Rochester, the restaurant is looking to hire more than 20 positions with training scheduled to begin in October.

“We are very excited to reintroduce Amore to our guests,” says Wegmans Restaurant Operations Manager Mauricio Valdivia. “We spent the last year and a half experimenting with new recipes and reinventing the menu to give our customers a new taste of Amore.”

Wegmans officials say at Amore, Chef Pasquale Sorrentino — a native from Torre del Greco, Napoli — will lead a team of Wegmans’ chefs to prepare fresh, signature, contemporary, Italian entrees in the restaurant’s open kitchen, located in the center of the restaurant.

According to a company press release, the menu will feature a variety of new dishes, along with Amore staples, as the team looks to source local, organic ingredients from nearby family farms, and combine them with specialty ingredients imported directly from Italy for an authentic flare.

On the hiring side of things, Amore is looking for both part-time and full-time positions, including line cooks, servers, bartenders, and host/hostesses. Wegmans officials say the company offers “an array” of benefits to both full-time and part-time employees, including flexible scheduling, competitive page and benefits, and potential sign on bonuses.

Interested? You can apply online here.