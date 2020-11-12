Wegmans drops coconut milk produced by ‘forced monkey labor’ after PETA push

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans has ended its sale of a certain brand of coconut milk after animal rights groups claimed the brand uses “forced monkey labor.”

Earlier this year, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) sent a letter to Wegmans CEO Colleen Wegman asking for the grocery chain to stop selling a coconut milk brand that uses “forced monkey labor.”

Since pressure from PETA, Wegmans has ended its sale of coconut milk from major coconut milk producer Chaokoh.

In a statement, officials from PETA said with video footage, emails from tens of thousands of the group’s members and a delivery of humanely picked coconuts to Wegman’s CEO, the company agree to stop selling Chaokoh products.

“Milk from coconuts picked by chained monkeys doesn’t belong on grocery shelves any more than monkeys belong on those chains,” Newkirk said in a statement. “Wegmans heard PETA’s message, and now PETA is calling on Walmart and Target to join it and the thousands of other stores that reject products of forced monkey labor.”

According to PETA, “When not being forced to pick coconuts or perform in circus-style shows for tourists, the animals were kept tethered, chained to old tires, or confined to cages barely larger than their bodies. Many displayed repetitive behavior indicative of extreme mental anguish, including one monkey who chewed on one of his own limbs. One coconut farmer confirmed that when monkeys are terrified and try to defend themselves, handlers may have their teeth pulled out.”

Wegmans joins more than 25,000 other stores—including chains Costco, Walgreens, Food Lion, and Stop & Shop—that have banned coconut milk brands that use coconuts picked by monkeys.