Watertown Texas Roadhouse customer leaves very generous tip

by: Mariann Cabness

Image of Texas Roadhouse in Watertown, NY on March 25, 2020 (WWTI)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — One customer put a smile on an employee’s face at Texas Roadhouse in Watertown at a time when they could really use it. On March 23, that customer placed a to-go order that totaled $39.37.

The employee was more than delighted to see a $450 tip added to the bill. They reacted by posting a caption on an image of the receipt. “Amazed,” they said. “God bless this man.”

During the coronavirus epidemic, social distancing is the temporary new way of life for many.

With Governor Cuomo’s “New York State on PAUSE” executive order, restaurants that stay open have had to make changes to the way they operate. Restaurants and bars are offering only take-out and drive-thru options for customers, causing some workers concern about losing wages.

