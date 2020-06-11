Warren County family of restauranteurs featuring on Food Network’s ‘Summer Rush’

1  of  74
Foy family photograph. (Food Network)

BOLTON LANDING, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Warren County family stars in a new four-part reality series on the Food Network about the cutthroat nature of the service industry, where profit margins are slim. The Foy family owns and operates three restaurants in a small town near Lake George: Chateau on the Lake, Diamond Point Grille, and Cate’s Italian Garden.

In the tiny tourist town of Bolton Landing, N.Y., the population explodes with thousands of summer visitors. Three members of one family, each with their own restaurant, square off against each other with just 60 days to make all their money for the whole year. It’s father against sons and brother against brother for 10 intense weeks—because it only takes one bad season to finish a restaurant for good.

Food Network Description

The show premiered last Thursday night, and its second episode airs on the Food Network at 10 p.m. Thursday.

Take a look at the trailer promo trailer for “Summer Rush”:

