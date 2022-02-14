ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” runs in The Dome Arena in Henrietta now until mid-March, there’s a new way to experience at least part of it at home.

Ellicottville Brewing Company has released “The Starry Night,” which the brewery calls “crisp and fruit-filled sour.” If anyone in Monroe County is up for a hefty drive to their various locations — including Ellicottville and Fredonia — it is available on draft at their brewery, with cans featuring the exhibit and a portrait of the eponymous artist on it.

More on the beer:

Beyond Van Gogh: Raspberry Sour is a crisp, fruity, and sour ale, whose style was chosen to celebrate the legacy of the dramatic and expressive life of the artist. Lighter in characteristic for a craft sour boasting a 7% alcohol content. Available in 16oz 4-packs.

The exhibit opened Friday, and will be in town until March 20th.

Tickets start at just under $30 for kids, and depending on the package, go up to about $100. Days and times to purchase tickets can be found here, and masking is required for all.

Ticket scaling:

OFF PEAK (Monday – Thursday)

Basic Timed Entry (Ages 16+): $42.99

Child (Ages 5-15): $27.99

Student/Senior/Military: $38.99

Group Timed Entry (8+): $36.99

Premium Flex: $59.99

VIP Package: $99.99

PEAK (Friday – Sunday and Holidays)

Basic Timed Entry (Ages 16+): $52.99

Child (Ages 5-15): $32.99

Student/Senior/Military: $47.99

Group Timed Entry (8+): $45.9p

Premium Flex: $69.99

VIP Package: $99.99

The original traveling exhibit was made in Montreal at Normal Studio, which is headed by French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team, and they describe the exhibit as such.

This exhilarating experience features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic artworks, exciting the art lovers’ senses through a three-dimensional lens in a way that’s never been experienced before. Guests will walk through an all-new, exclusively designed space that will transport them into Van Gogh’s world, becoming one of the brush strokes on his colorful canvasses and illuminating the senses.