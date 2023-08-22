WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A beloved Webster bakery is under new ownership: Kiss Me Cookie. Jenelle Oliver is the new owner of kiss me cookie in Webster; as of Tuesday, she’s been on the job for 11 days.

Kiss Me Cookie also has a second seasonal location in Penn Yann.

Oliver’s former business was a rental company in the Finger Lakes, but she says she’s a homegrown baker, with a fervent love of food. She also runs a non-profit on shark conservation.

Kiss Me Cookie at 696 Ridge Road in Webster has been a staple for the town, serving cookies, cakes, ice cream, and more. Oliver says their great recipes will be staying the same:

“The chocolate crinkle,” she said, when asked about her favorites. “That’s my favorite, brings back all those nostalgic feelings of childhood. Another one that I love is the Butterfinger crisp, it has a nice dense texture to it.”

She’s looking to do more, though, adding cannoli, cheesecake, and custom cakes, as well as increasing their catering and party service. Cookie classes are on the horizon, too.

Oliver took over the business from Steve Bouteiller.

“I was so upset about Hegedorn’s leaving, and that was my go-to spot, and I stumbled on Kiss Me Cookie, and a conversation with the owner, and we found some synergy there,” she said.

Oliver has some big-picture goals, too.

“I’m excited to be more part of the community here in Webster,” she said. “I’m really excited to do some work for those who are less fortunate, we have a charity campaign that we’ll be rolling out next year.”

The name of the proposed charity: Kiss Me Cares. She doesn’t have a date yet, but Oliver says she’s hosting a grand opening party in September.