WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The village of Webster has a new fast-casual restaurant: Uncle Buck’s Scratch Kitchen. They opened this week at 9 South Ave. in Webster.

This new brick-and-mortar location is the latest venture of the business; Uncle Buck’s started as a catering company and food truck. Owner Geoff Buckert said they will continue to operate the food truck and catering business.

The restaurant, which mainly does sandwiches — but also has tasty sides and entrees — will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays for lunch and dinner.

It’s been quite a journey for Buckert. He has a fifteen-plus year career in food under his belt, but in 2022, he started renting space to cook in The Commissary; which is a shared kitchen and incubator in Rochester.

“I worked in corporate catering, and every level of care from medical to restaurants to country clubs, and I thought it was time to go out on my own,” Buckert said.

In just a few months his catering business, Uncle Buck’s, took off. He quit his full-time job, then:

“I actually took a part-time job at the commissary, then I got into Geva as their contract caterer next season, then we built a good reputation with the people we were doing events for corporate and festivals,” he said.

All that success led Buckert to this new Scratch Kitchen, in his hometown of Webster. Here,

they take some favorites, like their California turkey melt from the food truck, while adding some new fare like boardwalk fries.

But even with his ever-expanding business, he’s keeping the philosophy the same

“We didn’t want to do the run-of-the-mill frozen food off of a truck, we wanted everything to be from scratch,” he said. “The main thing for us is that we want fresh, real, house-made food, that’s coming off of our truck, and we wanted to translate that from our truck to our Scratch Kitchen.”