Two local favorites, Marge’s Lakeside Inn and Lux Lounge, reopening for curbside pick-up

by: WROC Staff

(DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two of Rochester’s most beloved bars will soon be reopening for curbside pick-up.

Marge’s Lakeside Inn will be offering to-go services up from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 20.

The full curbside menu includes drinks, food items, Marge’s merchandise, along with a new beer, made by Three Heads Brewing; Marge’s Tiki Blonde Ale.

To coincide with the curbside reopening, Marge’s Facebook page will be live streaming a musical performance by Teagan Ward from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information about Marge’s online ordering, and to see the full menu, visit this website.

Another local favorite, Lux Lounge in Rochester’s South Wedge Neighborhood, is also reopening for curbside pick-up.

Lux is going to start curbside service! Starting Friday! We will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1pm until 8pm. We will give it a whirl and see how it goes. We will offer beer, mixed cocktails, Grilled hot dogs (red, white or veggie), Cool Lux Swag, and gift cards. We will also have a daily drink special! Whoo-Hooooo! As an extra bonus, we will have a sweet PBR GIFT GIVE-AWAY to one lucky winner each day this weekend. We will draw a random number at the beginning of the shift and that number customer will get a lot of swanky-stuff! So, come on down! Show us some love. Help keep our doors open and the staff working. Plus, we just miss seeing your beautiful faces! (We do require that you wear a mask, though. For the safety of our staff and fellow customers). Hope to see you!!!!!! Cheers!!!!!

Lux will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., offering beer, mixed cocktails, grilled hot dogs (red, white and veggie), merchandise and gift cards. There will also be a daily drink special and some PBR gift giveaways each day of the weekend.

Customers are required to wear a mask for Lux pick-up.

Marge’s and Lux are just two of the latest local favorites to begin reopening as the Rochester/Finger Lakes region navigates phase one of the state’s reopening process.

Earlier this month, Balsam Bagels, Highland Park Diner, and Harry G’s became three of the latest local establishments to dip toes into the curbside pickup waters.

MORE | Three Rochester staples reopen for takeout: ‘It’s do or die right now’

