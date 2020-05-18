Two local favorites, Marge’s Lakeside Inn and Lux Lounge, reopening for curbside pick-up

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two of Rochester’s most beloved bars will soon be reopening for curbside pick-up.

Marge’s Lakeside Inn will be offering to-go services up from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 20.

The full curbside menu includes drinks, food items, Marge’s merchandise, along with a new beer, made by Three Heads Brewing; Marge’s Tiki Blonde Ale.

To coincide with the curbside reopening, Marge’s Facebook page will be live streaming a musical performance by Teagan Ward from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information about Marge’s online ordering, and to see the full menu, visit this website.

Another local favorite, Lux Lounge in Rochester’s South Wedge Neighborhood, is also reopening for curbside pick-up.

Lux will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., offering beer, mixed cocktails, grilled hot dogs (red, white and veggie), merchandise and gift cards. There will also be a daily drink special and some PBR gift giveaways each day of the weekend.

Customers are required to wear a mask for Lux pick-up.

Marge’s and Lux are just two of the latest local favorites to begin reopening as the Rochester/Finger Lakes region navigates phase one of the state’s reopening process.

Earlier this month, Balsam Bagels, Highland Park Diner, and Harry G’s became three of the latest local establishments to dip toes into the curbside pickup waters.