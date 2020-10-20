Trump, Biden donuts available at Donuts Delite

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Tuesday, Donuts Delite revealed its presidential donut collection.

The Debate Donut is a long john featuring both presidential candidates and filled with a chocolate vanilla twist cream. Individual Trump and Biden donuts were also revealed. Beginning Tuesday, all donuts will be for sale while supplies last.

“Several customers have ordered political logo donuts for years, we hope everyone enjoys these,” Owner of Donuts Delite Nick Semeraro, said in a statement.

(Photo provided by Donuts Delite)

Earlier this year during the rising cases of coronavirus, Donuts Delite offered a donut featuring the Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza.

Donuts Delite opens at 6 a.m. daily for breakfast, Salvatore’s Famous Breakfast pizza and full menu.