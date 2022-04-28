ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A spin-off of one of Rochester’s favorite beers is coming: the Tropical Pineapple Kolsch.

The Genesee Brewery said Thursday that “Captain Kolsch is swapping out his seafaring uniform for a Hawaiian shirt” May 4. The beer will be available in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans in Upstate New York this summer; just in time for the Lilac Festival.

The beer has the same German Kolsch base as the Ruby Red Kolsch, but instead features pineapple. The brewery says the beer is bright and refreshing, while balancing hops, fruit, and a malt body.

“Fans have been asking for another Kolsch and the Captain delivered,” said Jaime Polisoto, Genesee brand director. “Tropical Pineapple Kolsch is fun twist on the original and is sure to become the ‘other’ beer of summer.”