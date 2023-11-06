GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Crescent Beach Restaurant, a landmark in the town of Greece, has a new owner: Katherine Mott-Formicola. The town made the announcement in a press release Monday.

Mott-Formicola is known for running Monroe’s Restaurant in Pittsford, The Wintergarden in Downtown Rochester, and more.

“I am delighted to be back in Greece and so excited at the prospect of returning Crescent Beach to a destination restaurant and venue,” said Mott-Formicola in a statement. “I’m especially excited to celebrate the holidays at Crescent Beach and bring back customer favorites, such as Sunday Brunch and all-you-can-eat seafood and prime rib!”

The town says the Crescent Beach was owned by someone in Canada, and says it has been dormant since 2017. After years of work, they say, they were able to work with the former owner and Mott-Formicola to close; adding that work began in the spring.

The release says the new restaurant hopes to be open by the spring of 2024.

